Chelsea are considering Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement at the club.

According to the French outlet Sports Zone, the Premier League club feels it is time to let Pochettino go after a disastrous season. The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League after yet another defeat, this time against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

The latest defeat against Wolves was Chelsea’s 10th Premier League loss of the season in 23 games. With only 9 wins and four draws, Pochettino’s team is currently closer to relegation than to the fourth placed team in the league.

Sports Zone claims that Chelsea’s owners may be thinking about replacing manager right away. Behdad Eghbali is keen to bring in the Spaniard right now and is considering Alonso, who is also being targeted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Todd Boehly, though, could be less amenable to the team making an instant management switch.

Chelsea have conceded more goals than they have scored this season. To have a negative goal difference after 23 games this season should be a big reason to worry for the club officials.

Pochettino has failed to make a positive impact after joining last summer and getting a number of new players to work with.

The club’s only success this season has been their qualification to the Carabao Cup final but they face a mountain to climb as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is waiting for them.

After conceding eight goals in their last two league games, it feels any sort of improvement, in attack or in defense, has stopped and the club needs a change with fans vociferously calling for it after getting disappointed.