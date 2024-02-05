Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano disagrees with key Mauricio Pochettino decision in Chelsea’s defeat vs Wolves

Chelsea suffered a nightmare 4-2 home defeat against Wolves yesterday, and Fabrizio Romano has responded to the whole difficult situation unfolding at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that there’s too much wrong with the Blues right now to single out any particular issue for struggling manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Romano did, however, suggest that he would have started Mykhaylo Mudryk rather than leaving the Ukrainian winger on the bench for the Wolves game, though he also conceded that he doesn’t have the benefit of seeing these players on the training pitch like Pochettino does.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be dismayed at what they’re seeing from their club right now, and Mudryk is one of a number of their recent big-money signings that just hasn’t worked out at all.

The 23-year-old looked like an outstanding talent during his time at previous club Shakhtar Donetsk, but he’s struggling at Chelsea, though Romano still feels he’s a talent worth sticking with.

“Pochettino also made the interesting choice to bench Mykhaylo Mudryk,” Romano said. “I’d always play Mudryk because I believe he has huge potential, but I’m not training the squad every day as Pochettino does, so I think we have to respect this decision and see if the situation can change.”

It will be interesting to see if Mudryk can turn his form around, or if it might take a change of manager to get this young CFC squad firing.