“Average” Chelsea duo who cost a fortune “don’t add anything”, says pundit in extraordinary rant

Chelsea duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been heavily criticised by ESPN FC pundit Steve Nicol in the video clip below.

The former Liverpool man went on an extraordinary rant about the Chelsea midfield pairing after yesterday’s dismal 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves that continues this dire campaign for the Blues.

Nicol says Fernandez and Caicedo both look like ordinary and average players who don’t really add anything to the team other than running around a bit, which is quite a claim to be making about two players who cost huge money to sign for the west London giants, and who both looked like exceptional talents at their previous clubs.

Chelsea’s change in direction under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali clearly doesn’t seem to be working, even if some will feel this is a long-term project that still needs more time.

The very fact that so much has been invested on elite young talents like Fernandez and Caicedo, however, means the club won’t be able to escape scrutiny as they continue to slump in mid-table, nowhere near where they’d ideally want to be at this point.