Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why PSG star’s exit didn’t happen amid Chelsea transfer links

Chelsea may have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele over the January transfer window, but Fabrizio Romano has played down the links and explained what really happened with the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Mukiele shone at previous club RB Leipzig but has not quite had the same impact at PSG, leading to the possibility of a move away from the Ligue 1 giants this winter, with Romano explaining why Bayern Munich’s interest didn’t ultimately lead to a completed deal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert stated that Mukiele was allowed to leave the Parc des Princes, but only under the right conditions, and there was never anything concrete with Chelsea.

There was genuine interest from Bayern, but ultimately the deal didn’t happen because the Bundesliga giants weren’t willing to meet the demands set out by PSG.

“I’ve been asked how concrete the links were with Nordi Mukiele towards the end of January, but I can say there were no talks with Chelsea, news not confirmed,” Romano said.

He added: “Bayern wanted Mukiele, as I reported at the time, but PSG were not open to accepting a loan move with buy option, they asked for an obligation or different conditions – that’s why the deal did not happen.”

Chelsea ended up having a quiet January, in stark contrast to the busy window we saw from them this time last year, but Mukiele wouldn’t necessarily have been the man to turn the team’s season around anyway.