Confirmed Brentford vs Man City team news: Erling Haaland is back

Man City travel to Brentford on Monday night with the hope of closing the gap to the top of the Premier League after Liverpool dropped points at the weekend.

The Premier League champions are currently five points off of the Premier League leaders but the Manchester club have two matches in hand.

City have looked like their old selves of late and many fans of rival clubs are beginning to fear that Pep Guardiola’s side are at the start of one of their title charges.

Man City face a tough trip to Brentford on Monday but will be boosted by the return of Erling Haaland.

Guardiola’s side were 3-1 winners over Burnley last time out and the Spanish coach has made four changes from that side with Lewis, Stones, Nunes and Doku being replaced by Walker, Dias, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

As for Brentford, the home side are more than capable of causing an upset at the Gtech Community Stadium but it hasn’t been a great season for Thomas Frank’s men.

The Bees are sat in 15th position in the Premier League table and were defeated again last time out against Tottenham.

The return of Ivan Toney has given the club a boost and a win over Man City would propel that further.

Frank has made one change from the 3-2 defeat at Spurs with Lewis-Potter coming out for Sergio Reguilon.