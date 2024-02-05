Irrespective of his service to the game, Crystal Palace are reportedly preparing to sack Roy Hodgson before the end of the season.

The veteran manager, who has worked in the game for nearly five decades, appears to be coming to the end of what has been a fine career.

However, although the 76-year-old was expected to bow out at the end of the season on his own terms, the ending to his career could be cut short and the option to retire effectively made for him.

And that’s because according to a recent report from HITC’s Graeme Bailey, the former England boss is dangerously close to being relieved of his duties at Selhurst Park by owner Steve Parish.

Struggling all season and slipping to 14th in the Premier League table, just five points from safety, Parish is believed to be preparing to make the change now while there is still time left to save their season.

Although a final decision has not yet been made, HITC believes former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is Parish’s preferred choice to take charge.

The 44-year-old has not been in work since he was dismissed at Forest at the end of last year — that could all be about to change though — with Hodgson flirting with retirement and Parish desperate not to be dragged into a relegation battle, Cooper’s biggest challenge this season could yet be to come.