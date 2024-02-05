Erik Ten Hag makes English centre-back Man United’s summer target

Manchester United are preparing for an important summer transfer window.

The Red Devils opted against delving into the January window in search of some much-needed reinforcements and have instead saved funds to spend at the end of the season.

Although several areas of their squad will need addressing, including finding a strike partner for 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, one of Erik Ten Hag’s most important positions to identify a fresh face for is the centre-back role.

While the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof remain uncertain, according to a recent report from Football Insider, one name high on the Dutchman’s list to bring in in the summer is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The young defender is enjoying a fine campaign back at Everton following last season’s loan spell with PSV, and in light of his emergence as one of Sean Dyche’s most trusted players, interest from some of the league’s biggest clubs is beginning to mount.

It’s good news for United and their fans though — Football Insider’s report claims the Red Devils are “leading the race” for the highly-rated Englishman, who netted a last-minute equaliser against Spurs on the weekend.

The 21-year-old will be out of contract at Goodison Park in 2027 and is currently valued at around £25 million (TM). It is fair to expect Everton to inflate their valuation considering the level of interest being shown though.