Jamie Carragher didn’t think well of Martin Odegaard’s theatrics following Sunday’s 3-1 victory of Arsenal against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

With a commanding performance and careless mistakes from Jurgen Klopp’s team, the Gunners reduced Liverpool’s advantage at the top of the Premier League to two points. They were well-deserving winners.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard scored goals to clinch the three points, as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson had a forgettable evening.

“Arsenal deserved the win, Liverpool were so far off,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They played poorly, it’s not something we’ve seen of them of late. They’ve got three or four matches until they play Manchester City – that’ll be a massive test of their nerve now.”

In a unique fashion, captain Odegaard documented the supporters’ wild celebrations by snatching a camera from club photographer Stuart MacFarlane and started taking his photos and the photos of the fans celebrating the win.

On Odegaard’s actions, Carragher said: “Just get down the tunnel! You’ve won a big game, you’ve got the three points, you’re back in the title race, just get down the tunnel. I’m being serious, honestly.”

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice talked about the importance of the win against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“We knew the importance of the game today,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“The gap would have become either bigger or smaller and the only focus today was to win and get three points.

“The training leading up to the weekend has been really positive and that transmits on to the pitch and you could feel that today.

“When you’re competing for titles every game is so important. We’ve slipped up in some games of late but today there was a real importance about the game and to do it the way we did, these are the moments we live for.

“As kids we dream about these moments and we’re really happy today.”