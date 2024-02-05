(Video) Jude Bellingham pulls off ridiculous behind-the-back nutmeg flick vs. Atletico Madrid

Jude Bellingham pulled off an outrageous piece of skill against Atletico Madrid during Sunday night’s La Liga derby at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite failing to win after drawing 1-1 thanks to a 93rd-minute equaliser from Marcos Llorente, Real Madrid’s fans were treated to a moment of magic from Jude Bellingham.

Although Llorente did end up his side’s hero, the Spanish midfielder was left red-faced earlier in the match after Los Blancos’ number five perfectly executed a no-look behind-the-back nutmeg flick.

Check it out below with pictures from La Liga.

