Jude Bellingham pulled off an outrageous piece of skill against Atletico Madrid during Sunday night’s La Liga derby at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite failing to win after drawing 1-1 thanks to a 93rd-minute equaliser from Marcos Llorente, Real Madrid’s fans were treated to a moment of magic from Jude Bellingham.

Although Llorente did end up his side’s hero, the Spanish midfielder was left red-faced earlier in the match after Los Blancos’ number five perfectly executed a no-look behind-the-back nutmeg flick.

Check it out below with pictures from La Liga.

No wonder Llorente has to hug Bellinghampic.twitter.com/W5nFwY1BtM — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 4, 2024

