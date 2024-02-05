Liverpool & Arsenal transfers have been explored by superstar’s entourage due to Real Madrid issue

Real Madrid are reportedly yet to meet the wage demands of Kylian Mbappe despite their ongoing transfer pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Mbappe is set to be out of contract at PSG this summer and it seems the France international has decided to finally move on from his current club, according to the Independent.

Still, it seems not everything is done yet with Real Madrid, whose current contract offer is seemingly not satisfactory to Mbappe or his entourage, with Liverpool and Arsenal also being explored as potential options, according to the report.

Before fans of the Merseyside and north London giants get too excited, however, the Independent add that neither of these teams currently seem willing to break their wage structure for Mbappe, so unless something dramatic changes, we don’t look likely to be seeing the 25-year-old in the Premier League any time soon.

Mbappe would be a dream signing for Liverpool or Arsenal, but both clubs have enjoyed their recent success after careful squad planning and won’t want to jeopardise all that by bringing in a superstar name on much higher wages than everyone else.

Then again, some would argue that it’s worth it for a talent like Mbappe, who is surely going to go down as one of the modern greats.

It will be interesting to see if Los Blancos can step up their offer to the player or if he perhaps decides he’s better off staying at PSG.