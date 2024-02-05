Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The Reds are looking at potential replacements for Mohamed Salah, who could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season. The Egyptian will enter the final year of his contract this summer and the Reds could cash in on him if the two parties cannot agree on a contract extension.

They will have to replace the 31-year-old adequately. He has been an indispensable asset for Liverpool since joining the club and he is one of the best players in the world. A report via TeamTalk claims that Raphinha and Ansu Fati are on their radar.

While there is no doubt that Raphinha is a quality player who has shown his quality in the Premier League as well as La Liga over the years, he would still be an underwhelming addition. He has four goals and seven assists to his name this season in comparison to Salah, who has 18 goals and nine assists.

The Egyptian international is clearly a cut above and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fill his void properly.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has not been at his best since he moved to Barcelona. The Brazilian winger certainly played his best football a Leeds United and a return to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him. Returning to his comfort zone could allow him to get back to his best once again.

The 27-year-old is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack. Ideally, Liverpool should look to bring in multiple signings in order to replace the end product of Salah if he leaves the club.

As for Raphinha, Barcelona are going through financial limitations and they could cash in on the player if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.