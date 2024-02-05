Liverpool have made moves to try beating Barcelona to transfer of Bundesliga star

Liverpool are reportedly alongside Barcelona as potential suitors for the transfer of Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, and have made some moves over the possible deal.

Sane has been in superb form for Bayern this season and one imagines they’ll surely want to keep hold of the Germany international, who has 18 months left on his current contract at the Allianz Arena.

If a new deal isn’t agreed soon then one imagines this summer could be a tense time for Bayern as they may face the very real prospect of cashing in on Sane now for below market value, rather than waiting another year and losing him on a free.

It’s therefore not too surprising to see Liverpool and Barcelona among the names being linked with the former Manchester City man by Catalan publication Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Sane could be ideal to give LFC more options in attack, especially as he’d fit in nicely on that right-hand side as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia by the Daily Mail and others.

Barcelona, meanwhile, might want to change things as Raphinha hasn’t particularly impressed in that role for them, with Sane likely to be viewed as an upgrade on the Brazilian.

It’s not clear if anyone in particular is leading the race for Sane at the moment, but the report states that Liverpool have recently made some moves for the 28-year-old.