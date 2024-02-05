Liverpool receive big supportive and financial boost ahead of Burnley clash

Liverpool will receive a big boost ahead of their clash with Burnley on Saturday as the Merseyside club plans to have 60,000 people inside Anfield.

The Reds opened up their new Anfield Road stand this season following some delays and in December, the club managed to get 58,000 into the ground for the first time in 60 years.

This weekend, Liverpool will increase their capacity to 60,000 as the hospitality section of the stand is set to open. According to the Liverpool Echo, this is subject to further internal emergency conditions tests, managed in conjunction with Liverpool City Council, which will take place later this week.

60,000 people inside Anfield would see the Reds break a record that has stood since 1949 for the biggest attendance at Anfield for a league game, which was 58,757 for a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

This news will be a big boost for Liverpool financially as the club’s owners plan to push matchday revenue beyond the £100m mark per year.

On the pitch, Jurgen Klopp’s team are expected to beat Burnley, but these extra fans may be needed if things go badly.

The Reds will be keen to get back to winning ways after the 3-1 defeat they suffered against Arsenal this past weekend as there is still a title to be played for.