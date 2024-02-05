Liverpool first in line to ask about potential €20million wonderkid transfer

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Lecce wonderkid Patrick Dorgu, who is also on Atletico Madrid’s radar.

This is according to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who state that Lecce are now rubbing their hands at the prospect of cashing in on the talented young full-back for around €20million.

Dorgu looks like he has a big future in the game and it would be intriguing to see how he could continue his development at Liverpool, who have a good record when it comes to unearthing gems in the transfer market.

Of course, the key difference next season will be that Jurgen Klopp will no longer be Reds manager, but there’s surely plenty of reason for Dorgu to still see them as a tempting option.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but it perhaps seems inevitable that we’ll see the talented 19-year-old earn himself a big move soon, especially as Lecce seem keen to use this opportunity to make a big profit from his sale.

The Denmark Under-21 international has really made a name for himself in Serie A this season, having only made his senior debut earlier on in the campaign.