Man City reach agreement for 19-year-old shining with La Liga title-contenders says Fabrizio Romano

Man City will see Savio join their ranks during the summer as the Premier League champions will bring the 19-year-old winger from Girona.

The Brazilian is on loan at the La Liga club from Troyes but all of these clubs are owned by the City Football Group. The organisation’s top club is Manchester City and everyone involved feels it is time that the winger makes the move to the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the documents for the transfer will be signed in the next few days and the transfer expert reports that there was interest in the player from German and English clubs.

However, Savio will join the Premier League champions and will get to develop under Pep Guardiola, who many feel is the best coach on the planet.

???? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City agree deal to sign Sávio from parent club Girona in the summer. Documents to be signed in the next days. Despite bids from German and English clubs, Sávio will join #MCFC. He’s now 100% focused on Girona to end the season in the best way. pic.twitter.com/oCDNy5d6Eo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

This is an exciting signing for Man City as Savio has been shining for Girona during the current campaign as Michel’s team fights for the La Liga title with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The winger has produced seven goals and seven assists across 27 matches this season and will have a huge fight on his hands to become the starting left-winger at City as Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are currently battling for the role.