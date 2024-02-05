Manchester United have reportedly asked for information about the potential transfer of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee ahead of what seems likely to be a summer saga surrounding the talented young attacker.

Zirkzee has shone during his time in Serie A and this has led to plenty of transfer gossip about him in recent times, even if nothing ended up happening with him in January.

According to a recent report in the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Football Italia, Arsenal have set aside €50million to spend on Zirkzee this summer, though now Calciomercato link him more strongly with Man Utd, who are said to have asked for information on the Netherlands Under-21 international.

The report also names AC Milan as being linked with Zirkzee, but one hopes we’ll see this top talent moving to the Premier League for the next stage of his career.

Zirkzee could be ideal to help breathe new life into this Red Devils attack, with Marcus Rashford not at his best this season, while Rasmus Hojlund is only just getting going now after a slow start to life at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal’s name come up again as well, with the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus surely not reliable enough as a long-term option, while Eddie Nketiah has also not improved or developed as some may have hoped.