Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes always wanted to stay at Old Trafford despite some transfer rumours involving interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in January.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano responded to stories about Fernandes supposedly rejecting Saudi offers to stay at Man Utd, saying it was simply never a possibility for him to leave the Red Devils.

The Portugal international has been a key player for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon a few years ago, and it’s fair to say fans will be relieved to hear that he remains fully committed to the club despite the big money from Saudi Arabia managing to lure over so many big names in recent times.

Cristiano Ronaldo left United to join Al Nassr, while we also saw big names like N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez leaving the Premier League for other Saudi clubs in the summer. Ivan Rakitic then became the latest big name to head in that direction as he moved from Sevilla to Al Shabab this January.

Still, it seems there’s no plan for Fernandes to make a similar move, with Romano saying: “I’ve also been asked about stories involving Bruno Fernandes rejecting Saudi interest in January, however I’m not aware of this, it was never a possibility.

“Bruno was always very clear, he always wanted to stay at Manchester United last summer and it was the same in January.”