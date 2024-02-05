Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent weeks.

However, Sky Sports reported Dharmesh Sheth has revealed on Give Me Sport that the Red Devils could look to keep him at the club beyond this season and even extend his contract.

“To me, it looks like the right back area would probably be the fourth priority of those four positions, it looks like the other three positions are a lot more urgent for Manchester United. You could argue against every single central defender that’s at the club at the moment be it a contract situation, or whether they’ve wanted to sell them in the past or not. Whereas the Wan-Bissaka situation is, if they’re trying to sort out those other positions and they haven’t really got the money to go into the right back area, then it wouldn’t surprise me if they start to try and negotiate with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and give an extension of that contract just to give them that leeway. But I’m sure that those four positions will be the ones that they’ll be looking at.”

Sheth believes that Manchester United will need to improve several positions across the pitch and they might not have the money to invest in the right-back department as well. Therefore they could keep the former Crystal Palace defender at the club.

The 26-year-old has been criticised since his big-money move from Selhurst Park, especially for his shortcomings going forward. Top teams like Manchester United need a more well-rounded full back at their disposal, but Wan-Bissaka is quite mediocre in the offensive phase of his game.

With that said, he’s a reliable defender who could be a very useful option for Erik ten Hag should the Red Devils decide to keep him. They will have Diogo Dalot at their disposal as well, and the Portuguese international is certainly better than Wan-Bissaka going forward.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. If the 26 year-old does not get ample game time at Old Trafford, he could look to push for an exit in the summer. He will need to play more often at this stage of his career and sitting on the bench at Manchester United might not appeal to him.