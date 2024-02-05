Man Utd star settles differences with Erik ten Hag after showdown talks

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has reportedly settled his differences with manager Erik ten Hag after recent talks.

The French international defender had fallen out with the Dutchman and he was unhappy with the manager’s decision to start the likes of Jonny Evans ahead of him.

As per Football Insider, both parties have now held new talks and the differences have been sorted. It remains to be seen whether Varane can hold down a regular starting spot in the side now.

The 30-year-old defender remains a world-class player on his day and having him back on the side will be a major boost for any club. Manchester United have looked vulnerable at the back and if the former Real Madrid star can get back to his best, he could improve them immensely.

Manchester United fans will certainly be delighted to see that the player has sorted differences with the manager.

The Red Devils need all the help they can get as they look to finish the season strongly. A club of their stature should be pushing for Champions League qualification, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a top four finish.

Lisandro Martinez is side with a serious injury and Ten Hag will hope that Varane can step up in his absence and marshall the back line in the coming weeks. The 30-year-old could be a key player for Manchester United in the coming months if he manages to regain his form and sharpness.