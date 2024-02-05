As the winter transfer window just ended, teams are already thinking about possible summer additions.

Sam Lee, The Athletic’s journalist who covers Man City, has published details on the Premier League champions’ potential summer transfer targets.

Joshua Kimmich, 28, and Jamal Musiala, 20, are two Bayern Munich players who are attracting interest from Man City.

Musiala’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, although Kimmich’s is only good until the summer of 2025.

The team decided against signing Kimmich in January, but they could give it another look at the end of the season. In Musiala’s instance, a move may become possible if the player and Bayern Munich are unable to come to an agreement on a new deal.

Kimmich’s versatility as a right-back and defensive midfielder has seen him being frequently linked to a move away from Bayern. As for Musiala, he is considered a future superstar and could be City’s long term choice to replace Kevin de Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola is expected to make signings in the summer as he plans to build a team for the future, a team that will keep on competing for the biggest trophies in the world even after Guardiola’s departure from the club.

With the attack and defense sorted, the Spanish manager is keen to add midfielders to his team.

Kimmich is someone that Guardiola knows well from his days at Bayern Munich and he would love the chance to work with him again.

Man City wanted to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United last summer but Arsenal beat them to the signing of the England international. Midfield is still an area that the treble winners are looking to address in the summer.