Martin Odegaard has hit back at critics of Arsenal’s celebrations following Sunday’s epic 3-1 win over Liverpool.

The Gunners, although hosting Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at the Emirates, were viewed as the game’s underdogs after winning just two of the pair’s last 17 league encounters.

Despite not being fancied to pick up all three points, Arsenal put on a performance to remember. Sinking top-of-the-table Liverpool 3-1 with goals coming from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, Mikel Arteta’s side were rampant and thoroughly deserved to take the win.

Consequently, the post-match scenes at the Emirates were that of triumph and jubilation. Arteta was seen fist-pumping the air with the players celebrating alongside the Emirates’ home fans.

However, despite the magnitude of the result, which saw the Gunners move to within just two points of the top of the table, unbelievably, some pundits, including Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, criticised the team’s passionate celebrations.

Speaking about Odegaard’s post-match celebrations, which included the Norweigan playfully taking the matchday photographer’s camera and photographing the fans, Carragher said: “Just get down the tunnel! You’ve won a big game, you’ve got the three points, you’re back in the title race, just get down the tunnel. I’m being serious, honestly.”

And breaking his silence on the criticism he has received Arsenal’s young captain has issued a response.

“If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate?” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We will stay humble and focus on the next one, but… we were just happy.”

Celebration critics or Odegaard? — Who is right?

I’ve got a bee in my bonnet about this one — it’s a topic that has always annoyed me, so I am just going to say it…

Odegaard is right! — The midfielder is totally justified in what he has said (and I bet he’s held back a lot too).

If you can’t celebrate winning, what is the point of playing? — Seriously?

Top-level professional football is a highly competitive sport where last-ditch tackles are often the driving force behind some team’s late resilience. The fact a team on the verge of leading the table as we approach the business of the season are being criticised for some enthusiast celebrating is downright shameful.

The same pundits expecting Arsenal and their fans not to celebrate a huge win over one of the world’s best teams will be criticising VAR next week for ‘sucking the passion out of the game’.