Mauricio Pochettino wants a set-piece specialist to join the team as he feels this is an area where his team is lacking at the moment.

Chelsea needs to bring in a set-piece expert and Pochettino has advised the team to look for such a player in the summer, according to 90 Min.

The under fire Pochettino now aims to increase the Blues’ chances from those situations as the team is placed far lower in the Premier League’s set-piece chart.

Pochettino has an opinion about why football managers are searching more and more for players that can offer something unique to the table. The Argentine manager, in charge of an expensively formed team, has had a dreadful start to life at Chelsea.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League after their latest defeat at the hands of Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal consistently score goals from set pieces, making them one of the best teams in the league. James Ward-Prowse was signed by West Ham United in the summer and the midfield player has had a big effect because of his excellent set-piece deliveries.

Pochettino is still keen to bring in a player who can provide the team some more depth and influence outcomes with their skill in set-piece scenarios.

The Chelsea manager said: “We work a lot on set-pieces. We have a group of analysts. After that, it is about the quality of the player, about the takers.”

“We don’t have a specialist. Maybe Chilly [Ben Chilwell] is good in the delivery, but we don’t have a specialist after that. “If you want to be good in set-pieces, you need good takers.

“When you have good takers, it is not down to the work. We work similarly, but the problem is to have good takers. Look at West Ham. What changed? The taker is Ward-Prowse. For sure, you can work, like West Ham were working. But now, you add a player like him, you increase the percentage.”