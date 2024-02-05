Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under a lot of pressure after his team’s disappointing performances in the Premier League.

The Blues are currently 11th in the league table and they have picked up just nine wins from 23 league matches. They were expected to push for Champions League qualification this season but it seems that another midtable finish could be on the cards this year.

Pochettino was backed significantly during the summer transfer window and Chelsea brought in big-money signings like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. However, Pochettino has not managed to get the best out of his players so far.

A report from the Independent claims that the Argentine manager is now considering a key tactical change. He could look to switch from the back four to a back three. That could add more defensive stability to the side. In addition to that, wing backs will add more width to the side and support the the attacking unit.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can bounce by strongly in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that they have a top class squad at the disposal and Pochettino is a proven manager who has shown his quality in the Premier League with clubs like Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine manager faces an uncertain future at the club because of their recent performances and it remains to be seen whether he can salvage his future and save Chelsea’s season now.