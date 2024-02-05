Newcastle battling Crystal Palace to sign wonderkid whose value has shot up to €40m

Newcastle United are reportedly up against Crystal Palace for the potential transfer of Juventus wonderkid Matias Soule, who is valued at around €40million.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed on loan at Frosinone this season, and one imagines there’ll be growing interest in him as we edge towards the summer.

Soule was linked with Saudi Pro League clubs in January, though a deal never materialised, and it may now be that we’ll get to see him in English football instead.

According to latest reports in Italy, it’s Newcastle and Palace showing the most interest at the moment, while Juve are also seemingly keen to cash in on him.

Soule looks like a player with a big future in the game, and it would certainly be exciting to see the Argentine in the Premier League as he enters his peak years.