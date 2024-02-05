Newcastle have built ‘extensive’ scouting report on Premier League midfielder

Newcastle United reportedly have their sights set on signing a new midfielder in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies ‘have compiled an extensive scouting dossier’ on Everton’s Amadou Onana.

Keen to bolster their central midfield options, Newcastle United are eager to sign at least one first-team player at the end of the season.

This campaign has been a massive struggle due to injuries and suspensions most notably to Joelinton, who is out for the remainder of the season, and Sandro Tonali, who is suspended due to illegal betting activity.

Eager to reinforce his options ahead of next season Eddie Howe believes Everton’s industrious number eight could be the ideal long-term solution.

The Belgian midfielder, who already has nine international caps to his name, has been a revelation for the Toffees since he joined from Lille 18 months ago.

And with his current deal set to expire in 2027 and high-profile interest beginning to mount, Sean Dyche will already be planning for the 22-year-old’s inevitable Goodison Park departure.

Since arriving on Merseyside, Onana, who is valued at around £50 million (TM), has directly contributed to six goals in 59 games in all competitions.