Shearer suggests Newcastle players should be worried about 21-year-old teammate

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has named young full-back Tino Livramento as a player his teammates should perhaps be more worried about at the moment.

Although Livramento hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Eddie Howe’s side this season, he has impressed when given the chance, and Shearer says the more senior players in this Magpies squad should perhaps be more cautious of the threat he poses to their place in the team.

Newcastle certainly look like they’d benefit from changing something after the disappointing 4-4 draw at home to Luton Town at the weekend, so it may be that Howe will soon be thinking about including Livramento in his first XI.

“Livramento when he came on and when he played has been really good,” Shearer said.

“But what you get with Dan (Burn) is that you get more protection from set piece situations as well in both boxes. He’s a threat and is really good when set pieces are coming in.

“But they are under pressure now because Livramento is a really good player and has been for a while.”