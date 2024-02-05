Next Chelsea manager odds: Ex-Blues boss & multiple CL winner among favourites to replace Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino may still be safe as Chelsea manager for the time being, at least at the time of writing, but there will surely be growing concern about how he’s doing as Blues boss after the shocking 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves yesterday.

Pochettino took over in the summer and has not improved the team as much as would’ve been expected, with the huge investment in the players not yet leading to improved results or performances on the pitch.

It now perhaps looks like Chelsea would’ve done well to consider how badly things ended for Pochettino at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain before placing their faith in him to get this ambitious project off the ground, so could we soon be looking at another new name coming into the Stamford Bridge dugout?

The latest odds on the next Chelsea manager have been released by BonusCodeBets, and there are some familiar names there, including former CFC title winner Jose Mourinho, as well as more recent winners of major honours like Zinedine Zidane.

See below for the full list of favourites in the next Chelsea manager odds ranking:

Michel Sanchez – 6/4

Roberto De Zerbi – 3/1

Jose Mourinho – 4/1

Xabi Alonso – 5/1

Zinedine Zidane – 6/1

Xavi Hernandez – 8/1