Tottenham fans would have been worried about the signing of Richarlison following a poor first season at the North London club but all of those have now been erased.

The Brazil star has stepped up massively in recent weeks and has helped his side out by scoring nine goals across his last eight matches. The 26-year-old’s Premier League total has gone up to ten for the season as Ange Postecoglou has seemingly brought the best out of the forward.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood has said he thinks Richarlison is someone “no one likes” apart from his own fan base and teammates

“He does in a Brazil shirt, doesn’t he,” said Sherwood about the forward looking like a £50m striker. “He is a tremendous player in a Brazil shirt. We were just waiting to see it.

“He is one of them players who everyone hates unless he is in your team. No one likes this boy and that’s the biggest compliment I can give him. His teammates do and so do those Tottenham fans, but if he isn’t in your colours, then you don’t like him.”