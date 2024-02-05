Pochettino comments on Tottenham could irk Chelsea fans

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has now reflected on his time at Tottenham Hotspur and revealed that he regrets not winning a trophy with them.

The Argentine manager did an outstanding job at Tottenham and he guided them to the final of the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham managed to push for the league title under his management as well.

The manager referred to Tottenham as a special club with excellent facilities and he also backed them to achieve anything they want.

He said to TNT Sports (h/t Spurs Web): “It is difficult to talk now because it is always going to be a special club for me. I need to repeat that I left the club because I was sacked. “We achieved things, we were so close but missed the last step. That was a shame and sad because we wanted to win. We wanted to deliver it for the fans and lift the trophy. It is a club that has one of the best facilities, with the training ground and stadium. It can achieve what they want.”

Given the rivalry between the two London clubs, Chelsea fans might not appreciate positive positive comments regarding the North London outfit. It is evident that Pochettino has a soft corner towards Tottenham and it will not go down well with the Chelsea fan.

The Blues are currently struggling and they are in the mid-table positions. Pochettino has already faced a lot of criticism from fans and the media. His recent comments could only make things worse for him.