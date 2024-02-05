Newcastle United are in the mix to sign Arsenal teenager Amario Cozier-Duberry who has very recently been compared to Bukayo Saka.

That is according to The Evening Standard, who reports that the 18-year-old is being monitored by several clubs due to his contract expiring at the North London club at the end of the season.

Newcastle, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund would like to acquire the service of the talented winger as he showed his talent last season when he played a key role in helping Arsenal get to the FA Youth Cup final.

Cozier-Duberry is a pacey right-winger and has a knack for cutting inside onto his left to shoot.

Speaking to The Athletic about the 18-year-old, U18 Arsenal boss Jack Wilshere compared the player to Bukayo Saka by saying: “Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, he plays in the same position as him and needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.”

Newcastle are not only looking to bring ready-made stars to St. James’ Park as part of their project but are also looking to build a young core for the future. Cozier-Duberry would be another exciting talent to arrive at the Tyneside club having already added players such as Yankuba Minteh and Alfie Harrison to their ranks in the last 12 months.