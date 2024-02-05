Tim Sherwood claims Tottenham player isn’t brave enough

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has spoken out on the performances of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after his unconvincing display in the 2-2 draw with Everton at the weekend.

Spurs showed some quality in attack as Richarlison continued his fine recent form to put Ange Postecoglou’s side in front at Goodison Park, though a late equaliser ensured the Toffees escaped with a point.

Vicario was highly unconvincing at times, and Sherwood has called it out as he analysed the game afterwards.

“He is going to get targeted now, especially from corners,” Sherwood said of the Italian shot-stopper.

“At the end there, when he needed to be brave, he wasn’t brave enough. When nowhere near him, he is quality. He goes and takes anything.”

Tottenham were never likely to find it easy to replace Hugo Lloris as their number one goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen in the long run if Vicario is really up to the job.

