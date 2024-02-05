Uncertainty growing over £55m star’s future at Barcelona as Chelsea among clubs ready to pounce

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented and the Catalan club will have to sell players this summer in order to refresh their squad for the new campaign.

One star that could be on the transfer list is Raphinha as there is a lot of interest in the winger from the Premier League, reports Todofichajes.

The report states that Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle have all expressed their interest in the Brazilian player, while Saudi Arabia could become involved in the race.

Raphinha is said to be worth €50m, which is considerably less than the €64.2m (£55m) Barca paid Leeds for the winger back in 2022.

Chelsea have had a long-term interest in Raphinha and were one of the clubs battling for his signature in 2022.

There is said to be uncertainty over Raphinha’s future at Barcelona heading into the summer transfer window and if the La Liga giants are open to selling, the Blues will likely make a move.

The 27-year-old is still considered an important player at Barca but with the emergence of Lamine Yamal, the Brazilian star could be an easy way to bring in a large chunk of cash.