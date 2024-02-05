Update on Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea after making huge admission on Sunday

A new report has provided an update on the future of Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino after the Blues coach admitted on Sunday that his job is no longer safe.

The West London club’s poor season continued at the weekend as Pochettino’s team were defeated 4-2 by Wolves at Stamford Bridge, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have shown very little signs of improving since the start of the campaign and with no European football being played at Stamford Bridge this season, Pochettino has more than enough time to coach his team.

The Chelsea boss admitted after the Wolves defeat that his job is no longer safe, stating via the Daily Mail: “We are not good enough [today].

“Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible.”

Despite conceding four goals twice in the space of a week, Football Insider reports that Pochettino is not under threat of being sacked as Chelsea’s US-based owners don’t want to part ways with the former Tottenham coach after learning lessons from a tumultuous 2022/23 campaign.

The Argentine will be able to redeem himself in the Carabao Cup final later this month but if things continue the way they are, Chelsea may need another manager for the start of next season.