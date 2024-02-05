Video: Haaland and Foden link up as Englishman completes hat-trick vs Brentford

Man City look to have secured all three points at the Gtech Community Stadium against Brentford courtesy of a Phil Foden hat-trick.

City would fall behind in the clash after 21 minutes after Neal Maupay gave the home side the lead.

Foden would equalise just before halftime before completing his hat-trick in the second 45.

The Englishman’s third came when he linked up with Haaland at the edge of the Brentford box before producing a tidy finish to confirm, what should be, all three points for Man City.

Phil Foden completes his hat-trick with an ice cold finish ? pic.twitter.com/xyCyOa6yqR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2024