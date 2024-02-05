Video: Haaland and Foden link up as Englishman completes hat-trick vs Brentford

Man City look to have secured all three points at the Gtech Community Stadium against Brentford courtesy of a Phil Foden hat-trick.
City would fall behind in the clash after 21 minutes after Neal Maupay gave the home side the lead.
Foden would equalise just before halftime before completing his hat-trick in the second 45.
The Englishman’s third came when he linked up with Haaland at the edge of the Brentford box before producing a tidy finish to confirm, what should be, all three points for Man City.
