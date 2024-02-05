Video: Kevin De Bruyne at his best with assist for Man City second goal

Kevin De Bruyne was at his brilliant best for Man City’s second goal against Brentford as the Premier League champions now lead 2-1. 

The Manchester club fell behind after 21 minutes when a long ball from Mark Flkken went all the way through to Neal Maupay to score but Pep Guardiola’s team equalised just before the halftime whistle when a cross from De Bruyne was not dealt with by Ethan Pinnock and that led to Phil Foden showing composure in the box before finishing to make it 1-1.

The Englishman also netted the second and although it was a tough header, the goal was made by De Bruyne who produced a sensational ball into the Brentford box.

