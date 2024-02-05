Video: Man City’s defensive woes continue as route one ball leads to Brentford goal

Brentford FC Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have fallen behind in their Premier League clash with Brentford and the goal highlighted the Premier League champion’s defensive problems.

Pep Guardiola’s side were a defensively sound team last season but during this campaign, that has not been the case.

Brentford exposed this on Monday night as a route one ball led to the Bees taking the lead in the match.

Mark Flekken kicked the ball long and with Ivan Toney intervening expertly, Neal Maupay went through on goal to score.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City reach agreement for 19-year-old shining with La Liga title-contenders says Fabrizio Romano
Confirmed Brentford vs Man City team news: Erling Haaland is back
Transfer news: Arsenal star’s new deal imminent, Mudryk’s Chelsea situation, Man Utd exits & more
More Stories Neal Maupay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.