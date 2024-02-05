Video: Man City’s defensive woes continue as route one ball leads to Brentford goal

Man City have fallen behind in their Premier League clash with Brentford and the goal highlighted the Premier League champion’s defensive problems.

Pep Guardiola’s side were a defensively sound team last season but during this campaign, that has not been the case.

Brentford exposed this on Monday night as a route one ball led to the Bees taking the lead in the match.

Mark Flekken kicked the ball long and with Ivan Toney intervening expertly, Neal Maupay went through on goal to score.

Neal Maupay puts Brentford IN FRONT against the run of play! ? pic.twitter.com/MB4e1x5IY1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2024