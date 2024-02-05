Video: Phil Foden shows composure to draw Man City level in added time

Man City have drawn level with Brentford in their Premier League clash courtesy of a Phil Foden goal in added time.

The Premier League champions have been the better of the two teams in the first half but fell behind after 21 minutes when a long ball from Mark Flkken went all the way through to Neal Maupay to score.

The Bees nearly held out until the halftime break but a cross from Kevin De Bruyne was not dealt with by Ethan Pinnock and that led to Foden showing composure in the box before finishing to make it 1-1.

Manchester City finally find a way past Mark Flekken and it's Phil Foden with the equaliser! ? pic.twitter.com/wQy3BFhp1C — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2024