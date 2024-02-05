Andy Gray claims referee made a mistake during Man Utd – West Ham clash

Pundit Andy Gray was shocked to see the referee fail to give West Ham United a penalty against Manchester United in their game at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against the Hammers, with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund in fine form up front to show that the future could still be very bright for this team.

Still, Man Utd definitely got away with one poor refereeing error on the day, with Gray pointing out that Casemiro surely fouled Alvarez and should have been penalised for it.

“The problem is Alvarez, and that Casemiro has him the minute the ball’s played. Still got him, still got him round the neck, still got him,” Gray said on beIN Sports after the game.

“When the player who the ball arrives at is being strangled… Alvarez could have headed that if his neck wasn’t being grabbed.

“I don’t know why VAR is there if they can’t see that. If they think that is okay, we’ll never see another penalty given.”

West Ham will certainly feel let down by that, even if it was unlikely to have made much of a difference to the result on the day.