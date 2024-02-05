Why Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

When Jurgen Klopp revealed in January that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, it sent shockwaves through the football world.

After being appointed by the team in October 2015, the German manager signed a two-year contract extension in April 2022, extending his tenure with the team until 2026.

Klopp has decided to leave his position as Anfield’s manager earlier than anticipated, ending his very successful tenure on Merseyside, during which he has led Liverpool to seven major trophies.

The 56-year-old gave a heartfelt video message to the club’s supporters, blaming his decision to end his illustrious career in large part on his declining energy.

‘I am who I am, and where I am because of how I am. If I can’t do it anymore then tell the people I stop,’ he said.

‘It wasn’t my idea when I signed a new contract, I was 100% convinced we would go to 2026. I underestimated my energy levels as being endless. It always was. Now it’s not.’

The Telegraph claims that Klopp’s decision to leave was mostly influenced by his team’s quick success this season.

Following their difficult 2022–2023 season, Liverpool seemed as though they would need substantial surgery to put themselves back in a position to threaten Manchester City’s domination in the domestic league.

This belief was only strengthened by the loss of key players like Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson. However, a new look team has emerged, one that is now posing a threat on four fronts, thanks to a number of astute additions and the rise of young players like Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley.

On January 26, before Liverpool made their formal announcement, Klopp met his players on the training ground and informed them of his plans, citing their previous performances as justification for his departure.

Klopp’s intention has always been to leave after making the job easier for his successor. He feels that the manager who is going to come to replace him will not need to do a big rebuilding job at the club.

A number of managers have been linked with the Liverpool job including former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is currently managing high flying Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Klopp has made it clear that he will not be a part of the process to select his successor at the club.

‘No, why should I?” Klopp said. “The last thing they need is advice from the old man walking out who tells them: ‘By the way, make sure you bring him in.’

‘I will definitely not do that. You know for most of the things I have an opinion, and you will not believe that for most I still didn’t say everything and I have no problem with that.

‘I wish for the future of this club the very, very, very best and for now I am still here and can help them to achieve the best possible.’