Newcastle United and Fulham are reportedly keen on improving their attacking options and they are keeping tabs on the FC Nurnberg striker Can Uzun as per BILD.

The 18-year-old Turkish striker has been in phenomenal form for the German club in the second division of the Bundesliga. He has scored 13 goals and picked up three assists in 20 matches across all competitions.

Uzun has the tools to develop into a top-class goalscorer in the coming seasons and the likes of Newcastle and Fulham could certainly use him.

Newcastle currently have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as their attacking options. However, Wilson’s availability has been a concern because of his persistent injury problems. Newcastle must look to add more depth to their attack, and the 18-year-old Turkish striker could be the ideal to Isak.

At Fulham, Raul Jimenez has not been able to perform at a high level this season and the Londoners have struggled to score goals consistently. They need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and the 18-year-old would be a solid long long-term investment.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an exciting prospect for the player and he will be attracted to the idea of joining clubs like Newcastle and Fulham. Both clubs would represent an excellent opportunity for the youngster and regular football in the Premier League could help him develop faster.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs can agree on a deal with the German club at the end of the season.