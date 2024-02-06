Arsenal include star that has been out of action since August in Champions League squad

Arsenal have selected their squad for the knockout rounds of the Champions League and Mikel Arteta has included a player that has been out of action since August. 

Jurrien Timber made a very positive start to his Arsenal career with a great performance in the Community Shield against Man City but the hype around the new signing didn’t last long as the Dutch star injured his ACL during the opening game of the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest.

It is not 100 per cent certain when the defender will be back in action but Arteta has included the player in his Champions League squad for the knockout rounds, says Fabrizio Romano.

This is a big boost for Arsenal as Timber is a very versatile player who can play anywhere across the back four and that could be crucial for the rest of the campaign.

The 22-year-old joined the North London out as part of a £38m deal with Ajax and over the coming months, fans of the Gunners will get to see what they have paid for.

