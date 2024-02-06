Arsenal join Chelsea in race for transfer of world class attacker

Arsenal are reportedly joining Chelsea in the race for the transfer of Victor Osimhen and have expressed an interest in signing the Napoli striker.

Osimhen has been a world class performer during his time in Serie A, helping Napoli to the title last season and firmly establishing himself as one of the top attacking players in Europe.

It has seemed inevitable for some time now that Osimhen would leave Napoli for an established European giant, and a report from Todo Fichajes states that it currently looks like Arsenal and Chelsea are the main names targeting him.

The Gunners could do with bringing in more of a goal threat to their side, with Gabriel Jesus not the most prolific player, whilst also often having problems staying fit for an extended period of time.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are enduring a nightmare season again and just don’t look threatening enough up front as youngster Nicolas Jackson looks unconvincing in that role, while Armando Broja also struggled before going out on loan to Fulham this January.

Osimhen would surely take both these teams to another level, so one hopes we’ll get to see the Nigeria international heading to England soon for what should be the peak years of his career.