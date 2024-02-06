Arsenal tired of star with 104 appearances due to key reason, his days at the club are numbered

Arsenal had a major win over Liverpool at the weekend and a huge part of their success came from how good the Gunners’ midfield was, but one player in this position could leave very soon.

Declan Rice has been the main man in midfield for Mikel Arteta this season and he was accompanied by Jorgnho on Sunday, who put in a brilliant performance.

Thomas Partey occupied one of these positions last season for Arsenal and the Ghana star was a key player for Arteta but during the current campaign, injuries have kept him out for a long period of time.

The 30-year-old has played just five games so far and has yet to feature since October 8, where he played just 15 minutes against Man City.

According to the Daily Mirror, Partey’s days at Arsenal are numbered and the player will likely be sold this summer as the North London club are tired of his injury record.

? Thomas Partey's days at Arsenal appear to be coming to an end, with the Premier League club likely to sell him this summer because of his checkered injury record. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Partey was linked with a move away from Arsenal last summer and it was believed that the Gunners were open to a transfer. According to the Daily Mail, Juventus were one club monitoring the Ghana star’s situation but it is unknown if the Italian giants are still interested.

The 30-year-old is no longer a key figure at Arsenal despite having a major role at the Gunners last season.

The midfielder has been at the North London outfit since 2020, making 104 appearances in red and white. However, this is looking like it will be his last season at the Emirates as the Premier League club look to move him on with one year remaining on his current deal.