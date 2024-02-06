Arsenal could now entertain offers for Thomas Partey in the summer as three big names are on their list of targets in midfield, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for this week’s Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Partey’s contract situation means the Gunners could naturally consider offers for him in the summer, while there are plenty of potential replacements of interest to them.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is one of those, according to Jacobs, while the transfer news expert also named two big names from the Premier League – Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, and Everton’s Amadou Onana.

Partey has shone during his time at Arsenal but injuries have undoubtedly been a problem for him as well, especially this season as he’s barely played at all.

If the Ghana international were to move on, one imagines Arsenal fans would be pretty happy with any one of Luiz, Onana or Zubimendi, though it won’t necessarily be easy to get any of them.

“Arsenal won’t just be looking to add a striker this summer. They still want another midfielder, too, especially if Thomas Partey leaves,” Jacobs said.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise, despite many links of a move away, Partey stayed after Granit Xhaka left. But the summer may be a different story. Partey’s contract expires in summer 2025, so it’s natural Arsenal might now entertain offers.”

On Zubimendi, he said: “Arsenal still really like Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who they explored bringing to the Emirates Stadium last summer. It was clear, however, the player wanted to stay at Sociedad. There is a €60m release clause, but the feeling is Sociedad might consider sales around the €50m mark. But right now Zubimendi is loving life at Sociedad and fully focused on the second half of the season. Sociedad are sixth in La Liga and have a last sixteen tie against PSG in the Champions League.

“Zubimendi is settled and that’s why nothing is advanced to date, but I wouldn’t rule out Arsenal trying again this summer. Zubimendi is 25, and that’s significant because if he does want to move to the Premier League this year is probably the right time to do so. Maybe a slightly younger player might wait another year.”

He added: “I still wouldn’t rule out Arsenal trying for Douglas Luiz, but it’s difficult with Aston Villa flying. If they qualify for Champions League football this season, I would expect Luiz to stay.

“Everton’s Amadou Onana is an interesting one as well. It is not true to my knowledge Arsenal advanced anything, or made an offer, in January despite suggestions. However, there is genuine admiration for the Everton midfielder.”