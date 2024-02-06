Aston Villa secure verbal agreement with 26-year-old star over his future

Aston Villa reportedly have a verbal agreement in place with Leon Bailey regarding a new contract.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the 26-year-old has agreed to commit his long-term future to the West Midlands club, and the fans will be delighted with the development.

Bailey has been an important first-team player for Aston Villa since joining the club from Bundesliga and he has decided to continue with the Premier League club in the near future as well.

The Jamaican international has seven goals and six assists across all competitions this season and Aston Villa must look to hold onto key players like him if they want to compete at a high level in the coming seasons.

The West Midlands club are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and it remains to be seen whether they can finish in the top four. They have put together a formidable squad and they have a top class manager in charge. They have an exciting project and it is hardly a surprise that Bailey is prepared to sign a new deal with them.

The winger is entering the peak years of his career and he will wants to play for a club with ambition in their project and quality in the squad. Aston Villa are certainly at that level right now.

Aston Villa have recently agreed new contracts with Ollie Watkins and John McGinn. It is evident that they are working to secure the long-term futures of their key players.