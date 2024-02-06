Attacker who agreed to join Newcastle now undergoing medical elsewhere

One player whom Newcastle United previously agreed to sign is now joining a surprise club.

Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who was a long-time transfer target for the Magpies, agreed to personal terms with the club two years ago only for Manchester United to block the move at the last minute.

Consequently, Lingard never made the switch to St. James’ Park and instead found himself loaned out to West Ham before agreeing a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest the following season.

However, with Forest opting against continuing his contract and West Ham no longer interested, Lingard has found his next club hard to come by.

Although linked with the likes of Barcelona, the former Manchester United academy graduate is set to join South Korean club FC Seoul.

The former England international is expected to be unveiled as a new FC Seoul player in the coming days after the player recently flew out to complete a medical.

Considering how much the 31-year-old’s career has nosedived since he left Old Trafford, Newcastle, along with West Ham, may feel like they have unintentionally dodged a bullet.