Chelsea misfit playing so well that he’s up for prestigious award

In a sign that Mauricio Pochettino is a long way from finding the right formula for Chelsea, one of the club misfits under the Argentinian has now been put forward for a prestigious award.

The Blues are really struggling to put anything like a decent run together and shipping four goals in back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers will have done nothing for the Argentinian’s credibility.

When Todd Boehly authorised Pochettino’s hire, it was arguably with his successful stints elsewhere in mind, including across the capital at Tottenham Hotspur.

After a 2022/23 season that included an awful lot of upheaval, getting the Argentinian on board was surely meant to settle everything down and, hopefully, see the club qualify for the Champions League again at the very worst.

Unfortunately, their 2023/24 campaign has been anything but successful so far, a Carabao Cup final date with Liverpool notwithstanding.

Currently, the Blues find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League table and some 15 points from the Champions League spots with 15 games to play.

Ian Maatsen was seemingly unable to convince his paymasters in West London that he was worthy of a shot, so he was instead transferred to Borussia Dortmund where he’s flourished.

So much so that he’s up for January’s Bundesliga Rookie of the Month Award.

He’ll contest it with Hoffenheim’s Max Beier, and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons – esteemed company indeed.