Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is reportedly looking unlikely to still be at the club next season as he nears the end of his contract, with there also appearing to be some clear tension between himself and Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Silva has proven an important player for Chelsea since joining from Paris Saint-Germain a few years ago, though he’s going to be turning 40 next season, so it might be that this is the right time for him to be preparing to say his farewells at Stamford Bridge.

On top of that, it seems all is not well between Silva and Pochettino, according to The Athletic, who highlight some intriguing moments when the experienced Brazilian defender seemed to snub his manager.

The report states that Silva and Pochettino had an animated exchange on the touch line during Chelsea’s win away to Tottenham earlier in the season, while the player snubbed him completely during the weekend defeat at home to Wolves.

Pochettino is said to have tried several times to get Silva’s attention before turning to Enzo Fernandez instead as the 39-year-old either blanked him or didn’t hear him.

Of course this also comes as Silva’s wife posted on X about it being time for a change, which seems surely like a strong hint they want Pochettino out.