Chelsea star unlikely to stay at the club amid visible tension with Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is reportedly looking unlikely to still be at the club next season as he nears the end of his contract, with there also appearing to be some clear tension between himself and Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Silva has proven an important player for Chelsea since joining from Paris Saint-Germain a few years ago, though he’s going to be turning 40 next season, so it might be that this is the right time for him to be preparing to say his farewells at Stamford Bridge.

On top of that, it seems all is not well between Silva and Pochettino, according to The Athletic, who highlight some intriguing moments when the experienced Brazilian defender seemed to snub his manager.

The report states that Silva and Pochettino had an animated exchange on the touch line during Chelsea’s win away to Tottenham earlier in the season, while the player snubbed him completely during the weekend defeat at home to Wolves.

Thiago Silva in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
William Carvalho at court after sexual assault charge
Liverpool dealt major injury blow; midfielder ruled out for up to four weeks
Major blow for Crystal Palace after key first-team star ruled out for two months

Pochettino is said to have tried several times to get Silva’s attention before turning to Enzo Fernandez instead as the 39-year-old either blanked him or didn’t hear him.

Of course this also comes as Silva’s wife posted on X about it being time for a change, which seems surely like a strong hint they want Pochettino out.

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.