Some recent Chelsea signings already feel let down by project and regret committing to long-term deals

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some of Chelsea’s recent arrivals reportedly already feel some regret at committing to long-term contracts with the club after the way this season has played out.

It’s proving to be another dire campaign at Stamford Bridge under this new Chelsea ownership, with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali taking the team in a very different direction since taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Despite the focus being on a long-term project and with some high-profile young players joining Chelsea in recent times, it seems some of the new recruits are already having major doubts about what was promised to them versus how it’s actually playing out, according to The Athletic.

The Blues find themselves in mid-table, so it’s perhaps not surprising that some of the club’s big names regret being tied down to long-term deals that might make it hard to leave the club any time soon.

Axel Disasi, Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s defeat against Wolves
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on what position Kylian Mbappe could play if Real Madrid transfer goes through
Aston Villa secure verbal agreement with 26-year-old star over his future
Chelsea and Man Utd keen on 11-goal attacker who could cost £17m

While no specific names are mentioned in the report, one imagines it could be any number of the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, or others.

It will be interesting to see if CFC can still turn their season around, but for now they don’t look much better than last term under Graham Potter, and that doesn’t reflect well on anyone involved.

More Stories Axel Disasi Cole Palmer Enzo Fernandez Malo Gusto Moises Caicedo Mykhaylo Mudryk Nicolas Jackson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.