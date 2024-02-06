Some of Chelsea’s recent arrivals reportedly already feel some regret at committing to long-term contracts with the club after the way this season has played out.

It’s proving to be another dire campaign at Stamford Bridge under this new Chelsea ownership, with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali taking the team in a very different direction since taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Despite the focus being on a long-term project and with some high-profile young players joining Chelsea in recent times, it seems some of the new recruits are already having major doubts about what was promised to them versus how it’s actually playing out, according to The Athletic.

The Blues find themselves in mid-table, so it’s perhaps not surprising that some of the club’s big names regret being tied down to long-term deals that might make it hard to leave the club any time soon.

While no specific names are mentioned in the report, one imagines it could be any number of the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, or others.

It will be interesting to see if CFC can still turn their season around, but for now they don’t look much better than last term under Graham Potter, and that doesn’t reflect well on anyone involved.