Deco wields the axe; Barcelona stalwart will be victim of Xavi’s departure

News of Xavi’s departure from Barcelona will have undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the club, however, it also means the end of the road at the club for other members of staff, including at least one first-team stalwart.

The Catalan giants have been in transition for a few years now, after Covid and apparently overspending by the previous regime decimated Barca’s finances.

At one point it was believed that the were over €1bn in debt (ESPN), so it’s a minor miracle that Joan Laporta and his board have managed to keep the club afloat and seemingly back on an upward trajectory.

As with any business that goes through such tough times, changes are inevitable both on and off the pitch.

Although relatively inexperienced managerially, Xavi was brought in ostensibly because of his standing at the club.

Winning La Liga in his first season in the hot-seat was a well-deserved accolade for his team, but once their form started to suffer, Xavi’s shortcomings were exposed.

As the pressure mounted, so the former legendary midfielder decided to let everyone know that he’d just had enough.

Sporting director, Deco, will likely have already begun his search for Xavi’s replacement, but he also has other business to attend to.

According to Relevo, he will advise Sergi Roberto’s representatives that the stalwart – who will always be synonymous with the 6-1 Champions League comeback over PSG – will not be getting his contract renewed as a result of Xavi’s departure.